Kings Announce Natomas Arena to Be Surge Hospital, Donate $250K Amid COVID-19

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 3, 2020

The Sleep Train Arena, the former home of the NBA's Sacramento Kings basketball team, is seen in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 30, 2020 The Army Corps of Engineers is considering the arena as a possible field hospital to treat both coronavirus and regular trauma patients. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings are increasing their efforts to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

In a joint statement with the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services on Friday, the team announced it is converting its former arena in Natomas into a surge hospital to treat those suffering from COVID-19. Additionally, the Kings are donating $250,000 to essential services in the Sacramento area, as well as 100,000 medical masks to state and city health agencies. 

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive issued a statement regarding the organization's decision:

"On behalf of the entire Kings family, our hearts are with all who have been affected by this pandemic. California always leads the nation and the world, and we applaud Governor [Gavin] Newsom’s strong and decisive leadership to keep Californians healthy and safe during this crisis. His deft guidance and preparation serve as a shining example for leaders across America. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all the medical professionals and frontline workers risking their lives every day and making tremendous sacrifices to protect us and provide essential services. Our deepest thanks go out to all of the local public health experts and elected officials, including Mayor Steinberg and Councilmember Ashby, working to safeguard the community during this unprecedented time."

     

