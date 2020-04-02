Rockets' P.J. Tucker Creates Clothing Collection to Benefit Houston Food Bank

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 2, 2020

Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker reacts to a foul called on the Atlanta Hawks in the final moments of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. Houston won 122-115. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

P.J. Tucker is stepping up to help support the Houston Food Bank as the city continues to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rockets forward has partnered with The Better Generation and Sneaker Boutique to release a limited edition clothing line with all proceeds benefiting the food bank. The collection will be available starting April 3 at 11 a.m. CST at TheBetterGeneration.com and features shirts, shorts and hats. 

    

