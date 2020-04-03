Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie Donating $1M to Penn Medicine Research During COVID-19

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has donated $1 million to Penn Medicine to fund COVID-19 testing and research.

The money will directly go toward establishing the COVID-19 Immunology Defense Fund, according to a release from the university. The fund will support the testing of healthcare workers as part of a research program as well as other research into treating the virus.

"The contribution provided by Lurie offers the opportunity for Penn's leaders to address critically emerging needs as the pandemic evolves," Melissa Moody, a spokesperson for Penn said in a statement. "Top priorities range from developing rapid diagnostic testing, to finding drugs that work against the virus, to developing potential vaccines. In the coming days, serology tests will be deployed across multiple research studies, including for health care workers and recovered COVID-19 patients, helping scientists to determine if a person has antibodies against the virus, which could help to enhance hospitals' knowledge about which staff may be immune to the disease."



On Friday, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and the team's managing partners, Josh Harris and David Blitzer, announced a joint $1.3 million donation to Penn Medicine to ensure health care workers are able to get tested for the virus.

