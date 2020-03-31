Tyreek Hill, Derwin James to Play in Madden 20 Tournament for COVID-19 Relief

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Some of the most notable names in the NFL are coming together for a Madden 20 tournament to help raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Cleveland's Denzel Ward and Jarvis Landry will battle to face the winner between Kansas City's Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu in the top half of the bracket. Philadelphia's DeSean Jackson will take on San Francisco's Deebo Samuel for the right to challenge either Derwin James or Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers in the bottom half.

The games kick off on April 1 at 6:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Twitch.

Electronic Arts and the NFL Foundation will each give $5,000 to charity per participant with another $20,000 going to the charities of the winner's choice.

Hill and Mathieu have been increasingly involved in relief efforts as the coronavirus continues to spread, donating a combined 36,000 meals to a food bank serving the greater Kansas City area.

When it comes to gaming, James appears to be the favorite heading into the tournament. He recently defeated former quarterback Mike Vick 80-16 to win the EA Madden Invitational and put on quite a show while doing it.

The tournament also gives Jackson his first opportunity to play for Philadelphia fans since returning to the Eagles after a five-year odyssey with the Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With players currently unable to train at team facilities because of the spread of COVID-19, more and more are finding ways to connect with fans and provide entertainment. The latest Madden 20 tournament should be no exception.