Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu Commits to Donating 30,000 Meals to Families in Need

The reigning Super Bowl champions are stepping up in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

First it was wideout Tyreek Hill donating 6,000 meals to Harvesters—a food bank that serves the greater Kansas City area in both Kansas and Missouri. Then tight end Travis Kelce upped the ante by donating 12,000 meals. Soon quarterback Patrick Mahomes donated 15,000 meals and another $100,000 to the KC Public School lunch program.

Now safety Tyrann Mathieu is getting in on the action, donating 30,000 meals to families in need.

The Honey Badger announced his donation on Twitter early Friday evening:

As of 4:45 p.m. on Friday, the Kansas City Health Department in Missouri announced 12 confirmed cases in the city. The total known cases in Missouri is up to 47. On the Kansas side of the border, there are 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Both of those numbers are expected to grow. All public schools in both Kansas and Missouri are closed.

Hill has urged fellow teammates Demarcus Robinson, Gehrig Dieter, Chris Jones and Frank Clark to join in the fundraising efforts.