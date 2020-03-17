Patrick Mahomes Pledges 15,000 Meals, $100K to Kansas City Coronavirus Relief

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes announced he plans to donate $100,000 to local organizations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, the two-time Pro Bowler also pledged 15,000 meals to Harvesters, a community food network, following the lead of teammate Tyreek Hill:

The wide receiver announced Monday he was donating 6,000 meals to Harvesters and tagged some of his teammates, including Mahomes, asking them to do the same.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce responded to say he was donating 12,000 meals.

Per CNN, more than 173,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed across the world and at least 7,000 people have died from the disease.

As the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic grows, a number of NFL stars have stepped up to help those in their area.

Houston Texans star JJ Watt, along with his wife, Chicago Red Stars striker Kealia Ohai Watt, donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan confirmed to ESPN's Vaughn McClure he's giving $100,000 to Atlanta Community Food Bank and Giving Kitchen. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank confirmed they had received a $250,000 donation from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Although COVID-19 has ground the sports world to a halt, it remains business as usual for the most part in the NFL since the league isn't in season.

Teams have extended offers to free agents during the negotiating window, and the NFL announced it still plans to have the draft on April 23, though it canceled the draft-related events in Las Vegas.

The league has postponed the start of offseason team activities and banned free-agent visits, however. NFL.com's Judy Battista reported at least one team owner "would be surprised if teams will be able to report any time before training camp."