Joel Embiid, 76ers Owners Start Campaign for Medical Worker COVID-19 Testing

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is doing his part to support his community during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the big man is "establishing a funding campaign for COVID-19 antibody testing for front-line health care workers through Penn Medicine" alongside Sixers managing partner Josh Harris and co-managing partner David Blitzer. 

The trio is making a $1.3 million donation to help over 1,000 healthcare workers get tested.

"As Philadelphia prepares to cope with the spread of COVID-19, my heart goes out to all of the doctors and nurses who put themselves at risk of infection in order to help those in need," Embiid said. "If the doctors and nurses get sick, then there is no one to help the rest of us who might get really sick over the next month."

Embiid previously pledged $500,000 in support of medical relief and workers, including funding the supply of medical equipment. He also planned to financially assist those Sixers workers who would have been impacted by Harris' planned 20 percent reduction in salary for those employees:

Harris ultimately reversed course on that decision, which Embiid praised publicly:

Video Play Button

There isn't any basketball at the moment, but that hasn't kept Embiid from remaining an active member of his community. 

