Patriots' Plane Reportedly Flying 1.2M N95 Masks from China for COVID-19 Relief

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2020

The plane carrying the New England Patriots arrives at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The New England Patriots' team plane has been used to transport over 1 million protective masks for health care workers in Massachusetts during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal, the plane departed Shenzhen, China, for Logan International Airport in Boston early Thursday morning carrying 1.2 million N95 masks.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Gov. Charlie Baker, who negotiated the deal for the masks, will reportedly greet the plane when it lands, and the masks will then be transported by the National Guard to a stockpile.

Baker tweeted a photo of the plane getting loaded up with equipment:

According to Beaton, Baker has attempted to acquire masks in recent weeks only to be outbid by the federal government and other countries.

Per Nick Miroff of the Washington Post, a lack of protective masks is an issue in many cities and states in the U.S. amid the pandemic. As part of a recent survey, 90 percent of American mayors who responded said their cities lacked sufficient face masks and other protective equipment for first responders and emergency and medical personnel.

According to CNN as of Thursday morning, there are currently nearly 940,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, resulting in over 47,000 deaths. The United States has the most confirmed cases of any country, with over 216,000, which have led to 5,100 deaths.

On Wednesday, Kraft donated more than $100,000 in goods from the team's Gillette Stadium to local food pantries and homeless shelters.

Video Play Button

Related

    ]Stidham, N'Keal Harry Finding Ways to Prepare for 2020 Season

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    ]Stidham, N'Keal Harry Finding Ways to Prepare for 2020 Season

    Isaiah Houde
    via Patriots Wire

    Patriots Should Not Draft QB in Round 1

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Patriots Should Not Draft QB in Round 1

    WEEI
    via WEEI

    Report: Competition Committee Supports 'Sky Judge' to Fix Mistakes

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Competition Committee Supports 'Sky Judge' to Fix Mistakes

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Earl Campbell, Titans Beat Nuk, Texans to Move on in B/R GOAT Sim

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Earl Campbell, Titans Beat Nuk, Texans to Move on in B/R GOAT Sim

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report