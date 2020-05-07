2020 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fresh off their third straight playoff appearance, the Philadelphia Eagles will be aiming for more of the same—and then some—in 2020.

Nine wins were considered a disappointment for Philadelphia in 2018 as it attempted to defend its Super Bowl title. Nine wins were viewed much differently in 2019 as the Eagles weathered injuries to a number of key players yet somehow claimed the NFC East crown.

The team acquired Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions and signed Javon Hargrave to strengthen its defense. In general, the front office didn't need to reshuffle the roster as long as Philadelphia's injury luck turns around.

Although the Dallas Cowboys re-signed Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper, winning the division for the second straight season is an attainable goal for head coach Doug Pederson and his players.

Here's a look at the Eagles' regular-season schedule for the upcoming year, per the team's official site.

Eagles' 2020 Schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 3: Sept. 27 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 4: Oct. 4 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 5: Oct. 11 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 6: Oct. 18 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 7: Thursday, Oct. 22 vs. New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon

Week 8: Nov. 1 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 15, at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 11: Nov 22, at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 12: Monday, Nov. 30, vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 13: Dec. 6, at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 14: Dec. 13, vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 15: Dec. 20, at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 16: Dec. 27, at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 17: Jan. 3, vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Analysis

The Eagles have the eighth-easiest schedule in terms of their opponents' 2019 winning percentage, per CBSSports.com's John Breech.

That figure is somewhat deceiving because playing four games against the New York Giants and Washington Redskins (seven combined wins) drags it down.

In addition, the 6-10 Cleveland Browns should be better in 2020. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who won eight games, will have Ben Roethlisberger back under center, too, and the Arizona Cardinals acquired DeAndre Hopkins to aid Kyler Murray in his sophomore campaign.

The difficulty of games against the Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks largely goes without saying. Philadelphia will at least welcome all bar Green Bay and San Francisco to Lincoln Financial Field.

Whatever advantage the Eagles have by playing in the NFC East is outweighed by a difficult slate outside of the division.

Pivotal Matchups

This is pretty easy: Just circle those two games against the Cowboys.

Heading into Week 16 in 2019, Dallas had an opportunity to clinch a division title, and Philadelphia only had two receivers who weren't listed on the injury report. Zach Ertz also lacerated his kidney in that game. Carson Wentz still somehow threw for 319 yards in a 17-9 win.

The Eagles doomed Dallas to missing the playoffs, which sealed Jason Garrett's fate in North Texas.

The NFC East is likely to come down to a head-to-head battle between these two teams once again. The Giants are at least another year away from contention, and Ron Rivera inherited an even bigger rebuilding job when he took over in Washington.

In the event the Cowboys jump out to an early lead in the division standings, the Eagles' matchups with the Rams, Seahawks, Packers and 49ers could carry significant implications in the NFC wild-card race.