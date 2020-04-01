Knicks Rumors: Latest Buzz on Terry Rozier Trade, Kevin Knox's Future, More

John Amis/Associated Press

Even as the NBA clings to optimism that the 2019-20 campaign will resume, the New York Knicks should be focused on next season.

New York is staring at a seventh consecutive year without a playoff appearance, and the roster as constructed doesn't provide a whole lot of hope, either. The Knicks have been and will continue exploring how to reshape the team for 2020-21.

That all-too-familiar process involves everything from trades and free agency to reassessing their current personnel.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks had interest in Chris Paul and D'Angelo Russell before February's trade deadline. Plus, there was "strong support" within the organization about a potential deal for Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier.

"The framework of one deal that had internal support sent Julius Randle, [Dennis] Smith Jr. and a future first-round pick to Charlotte for a package that included Rozier and Malik Monk, per sources," Begley wrote.

Last summer, New York heavily pursued Rozier—then a restricted free agent—but missed out. As a full-time starter in Charlotte this season, he's averaging 18 points and 4.1 assists. He also has a career-best 40.7 three-point percentage.

However, some uncertainties remain. Begley noted it's unclear if Charlotte had interest in the trade, so the report is more a reminder of communication between the teams than anything.

Nevertheless, the takeaway is simple: The Knicks still need to upgrade at point guard. Dennis Smith Jr. fell out of the rotation, and both Elfrid Payton and Frank Ntilikina are limited offensively. It's the same old, exhausting story for New York.

Worse yet, internal opinions of Kevin Knox aren't very positive, either.

"David Fizdale and his interim replacement Mike Miller each thought Kevin Knox had a tendency to play 'soft,' according to an NBA source," Marc Berman of the New York Post reported.

The 20-year-old's playing time has tumbled from 28.8 minutes per game as a rookie to 17.9 this season. To date, he's shooting a miserable 35.9 percent from the floor. Among players with 40-plus appearances, it's the NBA's seventh-worst rate.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Considering what the Knicks invested in Knox—the No. 9 pick in the 2018 NBA draft—their disappointment is understandable.

Not only did his struggles affect his playing time, the issues created an opportunity for Moe Harkless.

On deadline day, New York acquired the veteran in a three-way trade with the Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards. Harkless, though, was included more for financial reasons than his contributions. Yet the Knicks have taken a liking to him.

Berman noted the team's interest in retaining the 26-year-old has grown because he played sharp defense and "genuinely wanted to be a Knick."

While standing out defensively, he averaged 6.8 points per game on 45.5 percent shooting in 12 appearances. By no means is Harkless a major offensive threat, but his defense was a positive on a struggling New York roster.

Since this season marks the end of a four-year, $40 million contract for Harkless, he'll be an unrestricted free agent. But it appears the Knicks will be a potential suitor.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.