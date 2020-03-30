Video: DeMar DeRozan Calls Raptors' NBA Finals Run 'The Best S--t Ever'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2020

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 7: Kyle Lowry #7 and DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors wait for a free-throw during the second half of Game 4 of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on May 7, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Raptors 128-93. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors' decision to trade fan-favorite and career-long member of the team DeMar DeRozan as part of the package that landed them Kawhi Leonard kicked off their 2019 championship run, but there doesn't seem to be any hard feelings from the USC product's perspective.

During a conversation with Pascal Siakam, DeRozan called Toronto's run to the championship during last year's playoffs "the best s--t ever":

Toronto selected DeRozan with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2009 NBA draft, and he developed into a go-to scorer and part of an impressive duo alongside Kyle Lowry.

However, the pairing always came up short in the Eastern Conference playoffs and failed to make an NBA Finals during their time together. Part of that was because of LeBron James' dominance in the Eastern Conference, but Leonard put the Raptors over the top.

He captured the NBA Finals MVP during the win over the Golden State Warriors, but many of the players DeRozan played with—including his good friend Lowry—greatly contributed to the championship as well. 

DeRozan detailed how excited he was for his former team and surely cemented himself as an even bigger favorite for the Toronto fans who gave him a standing ovation when he returned as a member of the San Antonio Spurs.

Video Play Button

Read 2 Comments

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Re-Grading 10 NBA Blockbusters ✍️

    Melo to the Knicks. Harden to the Rockets. Our writer grades some of the biggest trades since 2010 ⬇️

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Re-Grading 10 NBA Blockbusters ✍️

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 Free Agents: Top Rumors, Speculation and Predictions

    NBA logo
    NBA

    2020 Free Agents: Top Rumors, Speculation and Predictions

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    If the NBA Season Is Over, Who Deserves Coach of the Year?

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    If the NBA Season Is Over, Who Deserves Coach of the Year?

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Marcus Smart Cleared of COVID-19

    Celtics star tweets he’s been cleared of the coronavirus as of Friday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Marcus Smart Cleared of COVID-19

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report