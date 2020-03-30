Video: DeMar DeRozan Calls Raptors' NBA Finals Run 'The Best S--t Ever'

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors' decision to trade fan-favorite and career-long member of the team DeMar DeRozan as part of the package that landed them Kawhi Leonard kicked off their 2019 championship run, but there doesn't seem to be any hard feelings from the USC product's perspective.

During a conversation with Pascal Siakam, DeRozan called Toronto's run to the championship during last year's playoffs "the best s--t ever":

Toronto selected DeRozan with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2009 NBA draft, and he developed into a go-to scorer and part of an impressive duo alongside Kyle Lowry.

However, the pairing always came up short in the Eastern Conference playoffs and failed to make an NBA Finals during their time together. Part of that was because of LeBron James' dominance in the Eastern Conference, but Leonard put the Raptors over the top.

He captured the NBA Finals MVP during the win over the Golden State Warriors, but many of the players DeRozan played with—including his good friend Lowry—greatly contributed to the championship as well.

DeRozan detailed how excited he was for his former team and surely cemented himself as an even bigger favorite for the Toronto fans who gave him a standing ovation when he returned as a member of the San Antonio Spurs.