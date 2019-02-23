DeMar DeRozan Humbled by Standing Ovations from Raptors Fans in Toronto Return

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 22: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs thanks fans during a game against the Toronto Raptors on February 22, 2019 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors fans made sure DeMar DeRozan knew how appreciative they were of everything he did for the franchise during his nine seasons with it.

DeRozan received two standing ovations Friday from the crowd inside Scotiabank Arena—one during pregame introductions and one after he scored the San Antonio Spurs' first points—in his first game back in Toronto since he was traded in July.

"It's an honorit's been practically my whole career here," DeRozan said, via ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright. "To come back and get a reception like that is definitely humbling, beyond gratifying, and I appreciate it. Walking down the floor [after the game] hit me more than anything."

  1. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  2. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  3. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  4. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  5. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  6. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  7. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  8. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  9. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  10. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  11. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  12. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  13. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  14. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  15. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  16. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  17. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  18. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  19. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  20. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Right Arrow Icon

DeRozan's return was in stark contrast to the constant rain of boos that greeted Kawhi Leonard whenever he touched the ball in his return to San Antonio when these teams met Jan. 3.

  1. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  2. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  3. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  4. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  5. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  6. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  7. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  8. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  9. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  10. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  11. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  12. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  13. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  14. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  15. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  16. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  17. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  18. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  19. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  20. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Right Arrow Icon

Even though the Raptors prevailed 120-117 on Friday, DeRozan looked at home in his old surroundings. The four-time All-Star scored a team-high 23 points and led all players with eight assists.

DeRozan became a Raptors icon after he was drafted ninth overall by the team in 2009. He is the franchise's all-time leader in games played (675), field goals (4,716) and points (13,296).

Related

    Report: Draymond May Sign with Klutch Sports

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Draymond May Sign with Klutch Sports

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Spurs' Deep Bench Will Fuel Playoff Push

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Spurs' Deep Bench Will Fuel Playoff Push

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    OKC Is a Threat in the WC When Russ Is on Fire

    NBA logo
    NBA

    OKC Is a Threat in the WC When Russ Is on Fire

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Playoff Musical Chairs in the Western Conference

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Playoff Musical Chairs in the Western Conference

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer