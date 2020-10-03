5-Star PG JD Davison Commits to Alabama over Auburn, Kansas, More

Image via Jason Caldwell of 247Sports.com

The best point guard recruit in the nation is heading to Alabama.



On Saturday, 5-star prospect JD Davison announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide:

The 6'3" and 175-pounder is considered the top recruit from the state of Alabama, the No. 1 point guard in the nation and the No. 9 player overall in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

He had a legendary junior season for Calhoun, averaging 30.4 points per game with 25 double-doubles while leading the school to a Class 2A championship. He's a two-time all-state selection and the two-time All-Metro Player of the Year.

Davison was pleased with his junior campaign, though his sights were quickly set on his senior year.

"I had a solid year. We won a championship, so it was one of the best years I've played," he told A. Stacy Long of the Montgomery Advertiser in March. "I can most definitely improve a lot next year, and we're going back-to-back. We're going to work hard to get back there."

Putting up those sorts of numbers at the college level is unrealistic, but Davison brings a big game to Alabama, which just improved its 2021 recruiting class dramatically.

The school's 2021 recruiting class is also highlighted by 4-star small forward Jusaun Holt. Davison will continue the trend of talented guards at Alabama in recent years, following Collin Sexton to Kira Lewis Jr.