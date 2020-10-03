    5-Star PG JD Davison Commits to Alabama over Auburn, Kansas, More

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2020

    Image via Jason Caldwell of 247Sports.com

    The best point guard recruit in the nation is heading to Alabama. 

    On Saturday, 5-star prospect JD Davison announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide: 

    The 6'3" and 175-pounder is considered the top recruit from the state of Alabama, the No. 1 point guard in the nation and the No. 9 player overall in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

    He had a legendary junior season for Calhoun, averaging 30.4 points per game with 25 double-doubles while leading the school to a Class 2A championship. He's a two-time all-state selection and the two-time All-Metro Player of the Year.

    Davison was pleased with his junior campaign, though his sights were quickly set on his senior year.

    "I had a solid year. We won a championship, so it was one of the best years I've played," he told A. Stacy Long of the Montgomery Advertiser in March. "I can most definitely improve a lot next year, and we're going back-to-back. We're going to work hard to get back there."

    Putting up those sorts of numbers at the college level is unrealistic, but Davison brings a big game to Alabama, which just improved its 2021 recruiting class dramatically. 

    The school's 2021 recruiting class is also highlighted by 4-star small forward Jusaun Holt. Davison will continue the trend of talented guards at Alabama in recent years, following Collin Sexton to Kira Lewis Jr. 

