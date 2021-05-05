The Pinnacle Wins 1st-Ever AEW 'Blood and Guts' Match

Jason Miller/Associated Press

The Pinnacle defeated The Inner Circle in All Elite Wrestling's first-ever Blood and Guts match on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The bloody affair ended when members of The Inner Circle gave up to prevent MJF from throwing Chris Jericho off the top of the cage. MJF ultimately wound up tossing Jericho off anyway in a moment that should cement his spot as the top heel in the company.

Blood and Guts is AEW's version of WarGames, which is a two-ring cage match that was created by the father of Cody and Dustin Rhodes, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, during his time in NWA in the 1980s.

Cody made it clear long ago that he wanted to incorporate his father's brainchild into the AEW product, and it finally happened Wednesday with the top two stables in AEW doing battle in one of the most dangerous and brutal match types in wrestling.

The first Blood and Guts match was supposed to happen last year with The Inner Circle facing The Elite, but AEW ended up calling off the match because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, most members of The Elite have gone their separate ways, necessitating a new team to step in and contest The Inner Circle.

Things came into focus several weeks ago when MJF turned on The Inner Circle after feigning loyalty to the group. MJF used The Inner Circle as a vehicle to create his own stable featuring Wardlow, FTR, Shawn Spears and manager Tully Blanchard.

The Pinnacle debuted in the most impactful way possible, beating Inner Circle members Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz to a bloody pulp.

It wasn't long before The Inner Circle got some revenge on The Pinnacle by attacking them backstage, which was the ideal setup for the first Blood and Guts match in AEW history.

Members of both teams cut passionate promos prior to Blood and Guts, which effectively hyped up the match and got fans excited to see the brutality that was about to ensue.

Although there were no titles on the line, the match was a significant one in terms of determining the balance of power in AEW and possibly setting the stage for one of the two stables to go after the AEW world title.

The Pinnacle winning was fitting since it is a new group that badly needed a signature win, but Jericho and The Inner Circle left it all in the ring and should still be in line for some big storylines moving forward.

