Paul Pogba's Agent Mino Raiola Wants to 'Take a Great Footballer' to Real Madrid

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Football agent Mino Raiola has reignited rumours regarding Paul Pogba's potential exit from Manchester United by saying he will try to "take a great footballer" to Real Madrid this summer.

Pogba, 27, has again been firmly linked with a move after featuring just eight times this season because of an ankle injury. Raiola told Marca he is in touch with Real Madrid—one of the major clubs frequently linked with Pogba—and wishes to conduct more business with the Spanish giants in 2020 (h/t Goal):

"My relations with Real Madrid are very good. I want to take a great footballer there and I will try this summer. It would be a pride for me and my footballers because Real Madrid is a great club. Alphonse Areola is already there, but it's only half an operation because it's a loan deal.

"I am in contact with [general director] Jose Angel Sanchez and I love discussing football and FIFA issues with him because his opinion interests me. I have great hope that one day he will be able to lead a great footballer to Real Madrid."

Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail wrote earlier in March that Pogba "is prepared to commit his future" to the Red Devils and sign a new long-term deal following the success of January signing Bruno Fernandes.

The Frenchman hasn't made an appearance since the 4-1 Boxing Day win over Newcastle United. The Athletic's Andy Mitten is holding out hope that Pogba's future involves being part of a new-look Manchester United midfield:

Raiola continued: "Paul is going through a difficult time, but let it be clear because in England they are very sensitive, Pogba is focused on making a great end to the season with Manchester United. He wants to get back into the team and make a great end to the season and that United can reach the Champions League."

United were fifth in the Premier League when all professional football in England was suspended on Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic. The club went 11 games unbeaten in all competitions prior that that.

Pogba recently shared a video on his Instagram training in the colours of former employers Juventus (via Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News):

The caption explained his motive for doing so was to show solidarity with France team-mate Blaise Matuidi, who recently tested positive for the coronavirus. United defender Victor Lindelof trained alongside Pogba and wore a Sampdoria jersey to support Sweden team-mate Albin Ekdal, who has also been diagnosed with COVID-19, per Football Italia:

Pogba's contract at Old Trafford is due to expire in June 2021, but United have the option to extend those terms by another 12 months.

Raiola took to Twitter in mid-February to respond to comments made by United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who told reporters around that time Pogba is "[United's] player, not Mino's":

Real will be conscious of the fact that Luka Modric is 34 and that his contract is due to expire in 2021, while James Rodriguez appears to have no future at the club under Zinedine Zidane.

Solskjaer told reporters in mid-March that United "can expect Paul" to be at Old Trafford next season, though Los Blancos may do their utmost to at least tempt the Premier League club into a sale.