The Fantasy Cross-Promotion MMA Matchups We'd Love to See

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The coronavirus pandemic has wiped the mixed martial arts calendar clean. With the exception of a few small-scale regional shows, there is almost no notable MMA action happening for several weeks and even the events that still haven’t been canceled—we’re looking at you, UFC 249—run the risk of being nixed at any moment.

With no fights on the horizon, the best fight fans can do to get their fistic fix is revisit old scraps on their preferred streaming services, or close their eyes and daydream ahead to the fights we might see when this crisis has come to an end.

Of course, if we’re going to fantasize about the fights we want to see post-pandemic, we might as well do so without restrictions. Why dream half-way?

If there was no pandemic keeping us inside and our favorite fighters out of the cage, and nothing stopping fighters from drifting between promotions, which fights would you make?

Keep scrolling for the fights we’d make in that hypothetical but undeniably magical world.