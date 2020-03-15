UFC's Jon Jones Challenged to Fight by Bellator's Ryan Bader to Avenge 2011 Loss

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Ryan Bader has said he wants to step into the Octagon with Jon Jones, nine years on from their first fight.

Bader suffered the first loss of his career to Jones in 2011 at UFC 126, with the latter locking in a fight-ending guillotine choke.

Speaking to TMZ, Bader said he would be open to another fight with Jones, as he believes he could give the current UFC light heavyweight champion some problems:

"That's one fight I'd love to get back. It was 2011 when that happened. I've grown and changed so much since then. Physically, mentally. We'd love to be able to do some cross-promotion deal.

"...If we can make some sort of cross-promotion [between Bellator and UFC], exhibition, whatever the hell it is. Just unify [the LHW title]."

