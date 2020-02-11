Stock Up, Stock Down: Making Sense of the Rankings After UFC 247

0 of 8

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

UFC 247 featured plenty of meaningful action in multiple divisions, most notably a light heavyweight title fight between champion Jon Jones and challenger Dominick Reyes, and a flyweight title fight between champ Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Katlyn Chookagian.

In the end, neither title changed hands at UFC 247, as Shevchenko kept her belt with a destructive TKO win, and Jones earned a hard-fought decision to retain his hardware. That being said, Jones’ win over Reyes was quite controversial—controversial enough that it caused changes to both the UFC men’s pound-for-pound and light heavyweight rankings.

Given the prevalence of impactful matchups on the UFC 247 bill, it should come as no surprise that the rankings for many other divisions experienced shake-ups too.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at how the the UFC rankings have changed after UFC 247.

Note: The men's flyweight, lightweight, middleweight, strawweight and women’s bantamweight divisions did not experience any changes in the new UFC rankings. Weight classes are organized based on the significance of the changes to the rankings.