Nets Issue Statement, Outline Process for Getting Players Coronavirus Tests

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

BROOKLYN, NY - OCTOBER 5: The Brooklyn Nets logo before the game against the Miami Heat during a preseason game on October 5, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets outlined the process by which they had their players tested for the coronavirus amid a shortage of available COVID-19 tests and testing supplies. 

"We sourced the tests through a private company and paid them ourselves because we did not want to impact the CDC's public resources," the Nets said, per ESPN's Malika Andrews. "Using the test results, we were able to take immediate precautions and strictly isolate the players who tested positive. If we had waited for players to exhibit symptoms, they might have continued to pose a risk to their family, friends, and the public."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

Related

    Thunder Announce COVID-19 Test Results

    OKC releases statement saying all tests for players and staff came back negative

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Thunder Announce COVID-19 Test Results

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Free NBA League Pass 🙌

    NBA is giving away free access to its video service for everyone bored at home during self-isolation

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Free NBA League Pass 🙌

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Hoops Movie Power Rankings 🍿

    @AndrewDBailey puts together the top 15 basketball movies you should watch while you're stuck at home ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hoops Movie Power Rankings 🍿

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Cavs' Kevin Love: Athletes Need to Be 'Community Leaders' Amid COV-19

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cavs' Kevin Love: Athletes Need to Be 'Community Leaders' Amid COV-19

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report