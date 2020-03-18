Nets Issue Statement, Outline Process for Getting Players Coronavirus Tests

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets outlined the process by which they had their players tested for the coronavirus amid a shortage of available COVID-19 tests and testing supplies.

"We sourced the tests through a private company and paid them ourselves because we did not want to impact the CDC's public resources," the Nets said, per ESPN's Malika Andrews. "Using the test results, we were able to take immediate precautions and strictly isolate the players who tested positive. If we had waited for players to exhibit symptoms, they might have continued to pose a risk to their family, friends, and the public."

