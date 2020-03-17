Vernon Butler, Quinton Jefferson Reportedly Agree to 2-Year Contracts with Bills

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills continue to make major moves as the NFL offseason moves into the free-agency signing period.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bills have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Vernon Butler on a two-year deal with $9.3 million guaranteed. Also getting a two-year deal from Buffalo is defensive end Quinton Jefferson, per Rapoport.

Terms of Jefferson's deal have not been made public yet.

