Vernon Butler, Quinton Jefferson Reportedly Agree to 2-Year Contracts with Bills

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 18, 2020

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills continue to make major moves as the NFL offseason moves into the free-agency signing period.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bills have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Vernon Butler on a two-year deal with $9.3 million guaranteed. Also getting a two-year deal from Buffalo is defensive end Quinton Jefferson, per Rapoport. 

Terms of Jefferson's deal have not been made public yet. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

