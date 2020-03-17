2020 Buccaneers Schedule: Examining Teams Tom Brady Will Face with New Squad

Steven Senne/Associated Press

It will be a new world for Tom Brady in 2020 when he takes the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The veteran quarterback is set to sign a deal with the Buccaneers worth $30 million per year, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It will be his first time not playing with the New England Patriots in 20 years in the NFL.

Brady will be playing for a new coach in Bruce Arians after spending his whole career working with Bill Belichick, he'll have new weapons in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and he'll mostly face a new schedule in 2020.

The six-time Super Bowl champion had helped his team win the AFC East in 16 straight years when he was healthy, but there will be new challenges in the NFC South. Here is a look at the schedule he will face in the upcoming season.

2020 Buccaneers Home Opponents

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Los Angeles Rams

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

2020 Buccaneers Away Opponents

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

New York Giants

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Preview

Over the last four years, Brady and the Patriots have gone a combined 20-4 within the division. The Buccaneers have gone 9-15 in their division over the same stretch.

The first challenge for the new quarterback will be leading the team to more success in the NFC South.

Without question, the biggest games will be the two against the New Orleans Saints, the division favorites after winning the past three years, creating an exciting matchup between Brady and Drew Brees.

The two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks are two of the best ever to play the game, ranking first and second in NFL history in both passing touchdowns and passing yards. However, the two have only faced off three times in the 14 years since Brees joined the Saints.

The last time these two elite passers were on the same field was in 2017, when Brees totaled 356 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Brady thrived with 447 passing yards and three scores. Neither player threw an interception as the Patriots came away with the 36-20 win.

We could see more fireworks when these men go head-to-head two more times in 2020.

The two matchups with the Atlanta Falcons could also be exciting as Matt Ryan and his team try to get revenge for Super Bowl LI.

Meanwhile, one AFC matchup stands out as the Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady outdueled Patrick Mahomes twice in 2018, including the AFC Championship Game, but the Chiefs star seemed to grab the torch as the top quarterback in the NFL last season. The 2018 MVP led Kansas City to a road win in Foxborough, Massachusetts, during the regular season, which helped signal the beginning of the end for the Patriots in 2019.

Mahomes then went on to dominate the postseason with 10 touchdowns in three games, leading his team to a Super Bowl title.

This game could be Brady's chance to reclaim his crown against Mahomes and Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Adding in matchups against Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) and former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia (Detroit Lions) help make this an exciting schedule for the Buccaneers after signing Brady.