Nets' Kevin Durant Says He Tested Positive for the Coronavirus, Feels Fine

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: Kevin Durant looks on during a game at the Staples Center on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Credit: 2020 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tested positive for the coronavirus but said he's "feeling fine," according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine," Durant said. "We're going to get through this."

The World Health Organization has confirmed more than 184,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide, leading to over 7,500 deaths.

The Nets said Tuesday four players tested positive for COVID-19, though only one was exhibiting symptoms, per Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press. The other three were asymptomatic.

Per Charania, Durant was one of the three not experiencing symptoms.

"The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible," the Nets said in a statement, per Mahoney.

All players on the roster have been asked to remain isolated.

The NBA suspended its regular season Thursday after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. His teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive as well as Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood.

Durant has been inactive all season while rehabbing from the ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered in the NBA Finals in June.

Video Play Button

Related

    4 Nets Players Have COVID-19

    Brooklyn releases statement after four players test positive for the coronavirus

    Update: Shams confirms one of the players is Kevin Durant

    NBA logo
    NBA

    4 Nets Players Have COVID-19

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Biggest Draft Need

    What hole does your team most need to fill?

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Every Team's Biggest Draft Need

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    'Process’ Nearly Missed Embiid

    Inside the predraft workout that almost made Joel Embiid a Cav or a Laker, and why he ended up in Philly instead ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    'Process’ Nearly Missed Embiid

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Storylines If NBA Jumps Right into Playoffs

    @AndrewDBailey looks at the storylines we'll all be watching 👉

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Top Storylines If NBA Jumps Right into Playoffs

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report