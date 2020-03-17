Nets' Kevin Durant Says He Tested Positive for the Coronavirus, Feels Fine

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tested positive for the coronavirus but said he's "feeling fine," according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine," Durant said. "We're going to get through this."

The World Health Organization has confirmed more than 184,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide, leading to over 7,500 deaths.

The Nets said Tuesday four players tested positive for COVID-19, though only one was exhibiting symptoms, per Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press. The other three were asymptomatic.

Per Charania, Durant was one of the three not experiencing symptoms.

"The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible," the Nets said in a statement, per Mahoney.

All players on the roster have been asked to remain isolated.

The NBA suspended its regular season Thursday after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. His teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive as well as Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood.

Durant has been inactive all season while rehabbing from the ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered in the NBA Finals in June.