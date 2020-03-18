Jets Rumors: Latest Buzz on Chris Harris Jr., Prince Amukamara, More

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

With Tom Brady's departure from New England now official, the AFC East is as wide open as it's been in 20 years.

As a result, each of the Patriots' three longtime division rivals will presumably be taking this opportunity to bolster strengths and address weaknesses, not least of which will be the New York Jets.

One of the most active teams thus far in free agency, the Jets are seizing upon this Brady-induced power vacuum. After a somewhat disappointing 7-9 2019 season, New York looks to return to the playoffs for the first time in a decade next year.

Here, we've collected a few recent rumors suggesting what they may be up to next as the weeks unfold.

Offensive Line a Clear Focus

Even after re-signing guard Alex Lewis and bringing in two additional starters in George Fant and Connor McGovern, the Jets remain interested in stacking the trenches.

Per Connor Hughes of The Athletic, New York is considering guards Stefen Wisniewski and Greg Van Roten.

Both Wisniewski and Van Roten would be excellent backups at this stage in their careers.

After beginning his career as a stalwart starter in Oakland and Jacksonville, Wisniewski regressed hard in Philadelphia before being benched and released. But the 30-year-old remains talented enough to spell Lewis or Brian Winters.

The same goes for Van Roten, 30, who recently became a full-time starter in Carolina but likely wouldn't usurp the two starting guards.

Prince Returns to the Big Apple?

After playing the first five seasons of his career with the Giants and winning a Super Bowl in the process, cornerback Prince Amukamara may be returning to New York with Gang Green, per Hughes.

The Jets have had bad luck with cornerbacks since the end of Darrelle Revis' second spell with the team three years ago. They signed Trumaine Johnson for $72.5 million over five years but released him this week just two years into the deal after a disappointing period.

Thankfully, it's unlikely Amukamara would be as catastrophic a signing. Though never a top-tier cornerback, he has been remarkably consistent throughout his career, starting 99 games over nine seasons and recording 78 pass deflections in that time.

Provided general manager Joe Douglas and coach Adam Gase don't force the 30-year-old to guard No. 1 wideouts every week, he'll likely succeed.

Chris Harris Jr. a Potential Fit

Speaking of guarding top-tier wideouts, here's a guy who can do that as long as you want. Per ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Jets have registered interest in four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro Chris Harris Jr.

After dancing around a trade request for nearly a year, it's probably best that the 30-year-old leaves Denver, though he remains an excellent slot corner at the right price.

The Kansas alum started every game for the Broncos last season, and even though his stats regressed from peak form, he continued to be an integral part of a star-studded defense.

With the Bills trading for Stefon Diggs, the Patriots still boasting Julian Edelman, and the Dolphins wielding DeVante Parker, three first-round picks and near-bottomless cap space, the AFC East has quickly become a mini-powerhouse for wide receivers.

If the Jets can sign Harris, they would be on the right track toward combating such a trend.