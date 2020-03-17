Browns Rumors: Latest on Trent Williams Trade, Chris Harris Jr. and More

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns made more than one splash to kick off free agency.

First, they made Austin Hooper the highest-paid tight end, per NFL Network. Then they added Jack Conklin to address a major need along the offensive line and ensured they have a quality backup quarterback in Case Keenum.

But there are still some questions to be answered as free agency continues. The Browns still have holes on the roster. Another tackle would round out the offensive line nicely, safety is a position of concern and depth at cornerback are all things that could be addressed.

Possibilities abound for those needs and the rumor mill has the Browns looking at various options for each of them. Here's a roundup of the latest.

Trent Williams Trade Unlikely

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins and Trent Williams have been at an impasse for months now. The tackle has made it clear that he doesn't want to return to Washington under his current contract and the Redskins haven't budged on extending him.

The Browns emerged as a potential trade partner in October, but are now waning in their interest, per Dan Graziano of ESPN.com:

"Washington's demands are high (a second-round pick to start) and an acquiring team also would have to make Williams happy with a contract extension. The Browns, who pushed for Williams in October but found Washington's price too high, seem to have their sights set elsewhere. They're expected to make a run at free-agent tackle Jack Conklin."

Graziano's report was obviously correct in regards to Conklin. However, he has played at right tackle while Williams has manned the left side so it isn't completely ruled out that Williams could also be a fit, but it seems unlikely.

Considering Williams would have cost them a quality draft pick in addition to the money involved in a contract extension, Conklin was the more cost-effective choice.

Damarious Randall Drawing Interest from Other Teams

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Damarious Randall's time in Cleveland was most disappointing. Outside of that time he picked off a pass and gave it to ex-head coach Hue Jackson there haven't been too many great moments for the safety.

It was one of his four interceptions the safety had in 2018. Unfortunately, he followed that up with a disappointing 2019 campaign with no interceptions and only six passes defended in just 11 games.

The downturn in production hasn't kept teams from being interested in the safety who is entering his age-28 season. Josina Anderson of ESPN reported the safety has mutual interest with the Raiders, Seahawks and Redskins.

Left off that list is the Browns. This doesn't come as a surprise. Randall's disappointing season has been a strong indication he won't be back, but it appears the safety is preparing to move on as well.

The Browns have plenty of options to change their safety situation. The list of free agents still available at the position includes Vonn Bell, Karl Joseph, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Rodney McLeod. They also have the Browns to fill out the safety room.

Browns Among Several Teams Interested in Chris Harris Jr.

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Dolphins made Byron Jones the highest-paid corner in the NFL, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport also reported that James Bradberry will be signed by the Giants to a three-year, $45 million deal.

That takes two of the top corners off the market and leaves Chris Harris Jr. as one of the best remaining. The Browns have already shelled out a lot of money, but the secondary hasn't been addressed and the Browns were one of 10 teams who reportedly have expressed interest in the corner, per Sports7Denver's Troy Renck.

The Browns entered the offseason with more cap space than just about anyone and they could conceivably get a deal done with Harris and remain under the cap. However, he won't come cheap. He's Pro Football Focus's third-best available free agent available.

The Browns have a lot of youth at the position. Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward are assets who should be on the roster for the long-haul. T.J. Carrie had more tackles than anyone in the secondary last season and Terrance Mitchell chipped in an interception and three passes defended.

Harris Jr. would give them a corner capable of shadowing No. 1 receivers, but the Browns will have to outbid plenty of suitors to get him.