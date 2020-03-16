DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Traded to Cardinals from Texans in David Johnson Deal

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans agreed to a blockbuster trade Monday that will send All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona and running back David Johnson to Houston.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported the Texans will receive Johnson, a second-round pick this year and a fourth-round pick in 2021. The Cardinals receive Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round selection.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

