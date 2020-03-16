DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Traded to Cardinals from Texans in David Johnson Deal

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2020

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) motions first down during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans agreed to a blockbuster trade Monday that will send All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona and running back David Johnson to Houston.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported the Texans will receive Johnson, a second-round pick this year and a fourth-round pick in 2021. The Cardinals receive Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round selection.

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

