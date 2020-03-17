Chiefs Rumors: Latest Buzz on Chris Jones, Chris Harris Jr. and More

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs have pressing decisions to make this offseason. Beyond a looming record-breaking deal for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the reigning champions must weigh their options with notable in-house free agents.

Among the biggest names, defensive tackle Chris Jones should have the highest priority. He's recorded 33 sacks in four seasons and earned his first Pro Bowl invite in 2019. On the open market, the 25-year-old could command $19.2 million annually. Is that price range outside of Kansas City's financial reach?

The Chiefs have an underrated pass defense, which ranked eighth in yards and touchdowns allowed this past term. Kansas City could lose two of its cornerbacks to free agency—one of them has already agreed to a deal with another team. Will the front office work to sign a high-profile replacement?

As the rumor mill goes into overdrive, the Chiefs have reportedly come to a decision on one defensive player who isn't expected to receive an extension.

We'll take a deep dive into the latest buzz around the Chiefs and their offseason strategy.

Chiefs Pushing to Retain Key Starters, Upgrade at Linebacker

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

General manager Brett Veach has to plan ahead, knowing he will have to pay Mahomes within the next year. As a result, the front office has to spend its money wisely.

The Chiefs franchise-tagged Jones before the beginning of the legal tampering period, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The one-year tender will pay him $16.1 million, per Over the Cap. On FOX Sports 1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the four-year veteran said he has "mixed emotions" about the tag (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com).

According to NFL Network's James Palmer, Veach wants to keep Jones and defensive end Frank Clark together, which lines up with the latest chatter from Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

"Atop the list is the Chiefs re-signing Jones to an extension rather than having him stay with the team through the costly franchise tag. They will also try to retain the services of Breeland or Fuller with a new deal. If the Chiefs can’t accomplish their initial plan, they will look at improving the linebacker position by searching for a defender who can play on all three downs."

Fuller has agreed to terms with the Washington Redskins, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, leaving the door open for Breeland's return.

With Reggie Ragland on the open market and Anthony Hitchens providing little impact in coverage, the Chiefs should pursue an every-down linebacker regardless of their other defensive plans.

Overall, the Chiefs won't sit back and shine their Lombardi Trophy. The front office will attempt to keep their own or look for outside help to strengthen the defense.

Chiefs Interested in CB Chris Harris Jr.



Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

If the Chiefs don't retain Breeland, Chris Harris Jr. could land on their radar. The career-long Denver Bronco cornerback can line up on the perimeter or in the slot, which makes him an ideal target to step in for Fuller or man the boundary as a versatile starter.

According to Troy Renck of Denver7 ABC, the Chiefs, among several clubs, have an interest in Harris.

"If Harris finds a tepid market, the Broncos could get involved," Renck wrote. "That seems unlikely given the strong interest in Harris from the Cowboys, Lions, Jets, Raiders, Texans, Seahawks, Browns, Cardinals, Chargers and Chiefs."

Kansas City would have to compete with a long line of suitors, but the franchise's championship allure could tempt him to join a division rival instead of returning to Denver or going elsewhere.

At 30 years old, Harris has four Pro Bowl seasons and an All-Pro honor, recording 20 interceptions—four returned for touchdowns—and 86 pass breakups. Statistically, he had an ordinary 2019 campaign, registering six pass breakups and an interception while allowing a 67.1 percent completion percentage when targeted.

Yet, Harris is still in his prime with the ability to serve as a versatile inside-out full-time starting cornerback. His salary demands could push the Chiefs away though.

DT Xavier Williams Won't Return

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Chiefs will lose some depth along their defensive line. According to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star, the team won't re-sign Xavier Williams.

In 2015, as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa, Williams earned a roster spot with the Arizona Cardinals. After three seasons with the NFC West club, he signed an offer sheet from the Chiefs. Arizona didn't match the proposal, allowing him to join Kansas City.

Williams saw an increase in his workload under former Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton, playing 36 percent of snaps on defense as a 3-4 end. He recorded 47 tackles, two for loss and 2.5 sacks as a solid rotational lineman in 2018.

Kansas City fired Sutton and replaced him with Steve Spagnuolo, who runs a 4-3 base alignment. Williams moved inside to play defensive tackle but only took the field for five games because of a high ankle sprain. He returned from injured reserve for the team's playoff run, but the 28-year-old made little impact, registering two tackles during the postseason.

As mentioned, the Chiefs have major contract decisions on prominent starters. Because of this, the front office will likely swap role players in and out. Williams is one of the first known cases.