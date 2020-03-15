Karl-Anthony Towns Donates $100K to Mayo Clinic Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2020

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns flashes three fingers after scoring a 3-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. The Kings won 113-109. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns announced Sunday that he's donating $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic to assist in getting more tests for the coronavirus to the public:

Christopher Snowbeck of the Minnesota Star Tribune reported Thursday that the Mayo Clinic lab in Rochester "started making tests available to health care providers at Mayo on Thursday and will open the supply to others in the coming days. Mayo's initial capacity of 200 to 300 tests per day is expected to grow in the coming weeks."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

