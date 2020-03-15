Karl-Anthony Towns Donates $100K to Mayo Clinic Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Karl-Anthony Towns Donates $100K to Mayo Clinic Amid Coronavirus OutbreakMarch 16, 2020
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns announced Sunday that he's donating $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic to assist in getting more tests for the coronavirus to the public:
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
This is why I will be donating $100K to support these efforts. Thank you to the Mayo Clinic workers and all healthcare workers who are working around the clock to treat us. You are our heroes. We’re all in this together, let’s protect ourselves and the community around us.
Christopher Snowbeck of the Minnesota Star Tribune reported Thursday that the Mayo Clinic lab in Rochester "started making tests available to health care providers at Mayo on Thursday and will open the supply to others in the coming days. Mayo's initial capacity of 200 to 300 tests per day is expected to grow in the coming weeks."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Report: G League Could Cancel Season
NBA teams operating G League franchises expect the rest of the season to be canceled soon (ESPN)