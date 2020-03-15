Every NBA Team's Biggest Question with Season on Hold

8 of 30

Bart Young/Getty Images

Rookie Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 19.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 42.2 percent per 36 minutes this season, yet he still struggles to get meaningful playing time off the Nuggets bench.

"He's got to stay with us. The reality is this, we were a 54-win team last year and we're a team that has high aspirations this year. And yes, we want to develop Michael Porter, but we also have to find a way to win. ... And so Mike's just gotta stay engaged and stay ready. And I have no doubt he will," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said, per The Athletic's Kendra Andrews.

While Porter has seen his playing time cut for veterans and for defense at times, he remains a huge part of the Nuggets future.

Even though Denver sits third in the West at 43-22, there needs to be more emphasis on Porter's development, even if it comes at the cost of winning.

Nikola Jokic is 25, Jamal Murray is 23, and both are under contract for the next four to five years. The window for Denver to win isn't in danger of closing any time soon.

The Nuggets also have to be prepared for both Paul Millsap and Jerami Grant to hit free agency this summer, with Porter likely taking over the starting power forward job. Developing him more now is a must.