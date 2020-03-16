NBA Power Rankings with Season on Hold

1 of 14

30. Detroit Pistons (29)

Christian Wood scored 32 points in Wednesday's 124-106 loss at Philadelphia, setting a new career high for the third time in an eight-day span. More than any other Pistons player, Wood has capitalized on the opportunities presented by injury (Blake Griffin) and frontcourt-clearing trades (Andre Drummond).

On a sobering note, he also became the third player to test positive for COVID-19.

In a dozen games as a starter, Wood is averaging 21.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists with a sterling 64.7 true shooting percentage. Who knows if he can keep up those rates over a longer stretch, but it's eye-opening to note that only six players in the league are averaging at least 21 points per game on a true shooting mark above 60 percent. They're all All-Stars.

Wood's production hasn't led to wins, though. Detroit is a league-worst 1-8 since the All-Star break.

29. Chicago Bulls (30)

Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr. and Otto Porter Jr. all got healthy before the season screeched to a halt, and those three have generally helped the Bulls produce solid numbers. Injuries to all three players render that sample small (135 minutes of shared court time on the year), but Chicago has a plus-4.8 net rating when they're on the floor together.

Between those three healing up and Coby White scoring in bunches, the Bulls have reasons for optimism.

But with a 3-11 mark since Feb. 1 and a defense that allows a league-worst 41.7 percent of opponent field goals at the rim, the Bulls are stuck way down here.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (26)

For a moment there, it looked like the Wolves were about to hand the Rockets a fifth straight loss. Up by nine after one and holding an advantage as large as seven points late in the third quarter, Minnesota eventually lost its grip and fell by a final of 117-111 last Tuesday.

The Wolves have been abysmal on defense since the All-Star break, allowing an opponent effective field-goal percentage of 59.0 percent. Fueled by far too many looks surrendered at the rim, that figure ranks second-to-last in the league.

Minnesota's offense hasn't been quite as bad by comparison, ranking 20th since Feb. 1. That number would be a lot worse if Malik Beasley weren't lighting it up every night. His Timberwolves tenure is off to a terrific start, producing an average of 20.7 points per game on 42.6 percent shooting from long range.

27. Golden State Warriors (25)

Stephen Curry electrified the Warriors just once—in a 121-113 loss to the Raptors on March 5—before illness knocked him out of the Dubs' next two games. Then, the season's suspension put the whole league on ice.

Considering the full year of data, this is probably too high a ranking for Golden State. It has four fewer wins than any other team and is last in net rating by a substantial margin. But if we're assuming Curry would be able to play in a game if one were on the schedule tomorrow, that has to juice the Warriors' ranking a bit.

We got overly excited last week after watching Curry change everything about the Warriors. In the cold light of day, this feels like a more rational spot for them: not the worst but, even with Curry, a long way from the best.

26. Atlanta Hawks (23)

March was Trae Young's least efficient month of the season, but it was hard to believe that while watching him score 27 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 136-131 overtime loss to the Knicks. Even in a relative slump, there aren't many bucket-generators more explosive than the Hawks point guard.

Young has had a few rough shooting nights since the break, but that makes Atlanta's No. 7 offensive rating in that span all the more meaningful. If the Hawks can keep finding ways to score that don't depend directly on Young's makes and assists, it'll serve their developing core well.

Defense is still a lost cause, though. No team has surrendered more points off turnovers than the Hawks.