NBA Power Rankings: LeBron James, Lakers Finally Break Through

20. San Antonio Spurs (21)

Tim Duncan should retire again, this time from coaching. Or, less drastically, he should refuse to occupy the big boy chair ever again. That way, he'd preserve his perfect 1-0 record.

The Spurs fell by 17 points to the lowly Hornets in Duncan's fill-in effort for Gregg Popovich but rallied back and held on for a 104-103 victory behind Dejounte Murray's 21 points.

Said Duncan of Murray, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News: "His confidence and aggression are going up. They are going in the right direction, and he's big for us. He's going to have to be big for us. He needs experience, he needs time on the floor, and he needs situational experience. He's going to be a good one."

That means a lot coming from the coach with the highest winning percentage in league history.

The Duncan-as-head coach experience distracted from an otherwise unimpressive week for the Spurs, who dropped a 139-120 contest to a Brooklyn Nets team mere hours from firing its head coach Friday night.

19. Orlando Magic (15)

When you're the worst offense currently in position to make the playoffs, you'll take scoring however you can get it—even if nothing else comes with it. So you won't be hearing any complaints about Terrence Ross's 35-point, zero-assist, zero-rebound, zero-block, zero-steal effort in Wednesday's 116-113 loss to the Miami Heat.

Bojan Bogdanovic also had a "35 points and nothing else" game earlier this year, but including Ross', there have only been three such stat lines since 1983-84.

Remarkably, the Magic found some scoring punch late in the week, putting up 132 points in Friday's win over the Wolves and 126 in Sunday's unexpected victory at Houston. With the Nets' coaching change potentially causing strife in Brooklyn, there's still an opportunity for the Magic to grab that No. 7 spot and build a cushion.

That'd get them out of the Bucks' first-round crosshairs.

18. Portland Trail Blazers (22)

Portland went 2-2 this past week (1-2 in the three games since Damian Lillard's return), and it could make a run for the West's eighth spot if it capitalizes on a schedule that grades out as easier than either the Memphis Grizzlies' or the Sacramento Kings'.

To make up ground, the Blazers have to defend.

That won't necessarily get easier with Lillard back on the floor, but it wouldn't take much for Portland to improve on its level of play to this point. The Blazers are 27th in points allowed per possession and haven't been much better than that since the All-Star break.

Oh, and now that it's over, let's appreciate CJ McCollum's work during Lillard's time away. Portland's other standout scorer averaged 33.3 points and 8.3 assists with a 48.4/40.6/76.5 shooting split in six games sans Dame. That's just more evidence that McCollum is among the most overqualified second bananas in the league.

17. Brooklyn Nets (18)

Prior to his eruption against Boston on Tuesday, Caris LeVert had never scored more than 37 points in a game. He matched that number in the fourth quarter and overtime alone as Brooklyn came back to stun the Boston Celtics in a 129-120 victory, just its second since the All-Star break.

LeVert finished with 51 points in total, scoring with craft at all three levels and (possibly) establishing himself as the third star the Nets want alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving next year.

It's now unclear who'll be coaching that group, though.

Brooklyn fired Kenny Atkinson on Saturday, fresh off a 139-120 stompout of the Spurs. The organization has been remarkably vague about its reasoning, but we can safely assume that if Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant had wanted Atkinson to stay, they could have made it happen.

DeAndre Jordan is on this roster and making $9.8 million because of his relationship with KD and Kyrie, and it's telling that he returned to the starting lineup on Sunday in Jacque Vaughn's first game replacing Atkinson. There's no rational case for starting Jordan over Jarrett Allen, a better, younger and cheaper center. But it seems rationality isn't alone in controlling Brooklyn's decisions lately.

16. Philadelphia 76ers (13)

Thursday's 125-108 win over the Sacramento Kings was the Sixers' first road victory since Jan. 20. It ended a nine-game slide away from home, and it came against the team that, at that point, had the best record in the league after the All-Star break.

Even without three starters—Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Josh Richardson are all still out—Philadelphia was competitive in the tough opening contests of its now-concluded four-game trip up the West coast, holding early advantages against the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers before predictably faltering against healthier powerhouses.

Whatever encouragement Philly might have mined from a tough trip disappeared in Saturday's embarrassing 118-114 loss to the Warriors, who played without Stephen Curry and with a whole bunch of guys you've almost definitely never heard of.

Joel Embiid hurt his shoulder the same night Philadelphia lost to the Cavs a couple of weeks ago, but Saturday's loss to the Dubs might still represent the season's low point. Once the big man is back (possibly as soon as Wednesday), it'll be safe to move the Sixers up several spots.

For now, this is the position they deserve.