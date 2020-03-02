NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Rise, Raptors Fall, Bucks and Giannis Keep Rolling

1 of 14

30. Golden State Warriors (30)

If the Warriors want to win games (they shouldn't) over the final six weeks of their mail-in season, they could do worse than turning spurned draftees loose on their former teams. Dragan Bender, on Golden State's roster since just Feb. 23, posted 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 115-99 win in Phoenix.

The Suns picked Bender fourth overall in 2016, but his career floundered there. He exacted a small measure of vengeance on Saturday.

The Dubs are a league-worst 4-22 since Jan. 1, and every other team in the league has at least two more wins than they do during that span. The gap between No. 30 and No. 29 is a gaping chasm.

29. Chicago Bulls (25)

The Bulls let New York rack up an NBA season-high 70 points in the restricted area on Saturday, falling by a final of 125-115.

There are plenty of indicators that a team has officially called it quits on the season, but giving up that many close-range points to a team whose lack of shooting should result in five defenders permanently camped in the lane is about as conspicuous of a white flag as you'll see.

Sadly for the Bulls, it's not uncommon for them to permit mountains of points in the restricted area. They rank last in the league in opponent shot frequency down there, allowing teams to attempt an embarrassing 41.5 percent of their shots inside the charge circle.

The Bulls have lost 10 of their last 11 games, but at least Coby White is cooking. He cracked the 30-point mark three times in Chicago's last four games.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (23)

The Wolves were 15-22 after beating Portland on Jan. 9. Since then, they're 2-20, due mostly to the second-worst defensive rating in the league during that span.

One of the two wins in this hellish stretch came Wednesday in Miami, a 129-126 shocker. That victory showcased an offense that has been surprisingly competent without Karl-Anthony Towns. Since the All-Star break, the Wolves have scored at least 116 points in five of their six games.

These final couple of months were supposed to be chemistry tests for Towns and D'Angelo Russell. With KAT out, it's difficult to glean much meaning from Minnesota's play. Still, it's promising that both Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez have shot well from deep since coming over at the deadline.

There's little hope of seeing quality defense down the stretch this year (or in the future with this core), but the seeds of a potent offensive attack may be sprouting.

27. Detroit Pistons (28)

Derrick Rose's 31 points and game-sealing floater halted the Pistons' seven-game losing streak on Friday, producing a 113-111 win in Phoenix. It was Detroit's first victory away from home since Jan. 18.

It appeared the Pistons were in line for another one, as they sprinted out to an 18-1 lead against the Kings on Sunday. But Sacramento promptly rallied to hand Detroit yet another defeat.

At 3-8 in February, Detroit actually overachieved. Its minus-6.2 net rating for the month ranked 27th in the league.

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (29)

The Cavs climbed out of a 19-point hole at the start of the fourth quarter to stun the Heat on Monday as Kevin Porter Jr. turned in the best performance of his brief career. The rookie put up 30 points, eight boards and three assists, not to mention a go-ahead bucket in overtime of Cleveland's 125-119 win.

Darius Garland was also integral in that one, and Collin Sexton put up 28 points in Wednesday's 108-94 victory over the depleted Sixers. It's been a bummer of a season, but a 3-3 record since the break (with J.B. Bickerstaff taking over for John Beilein), spurred by contributions from the kids, is enough to spark a little optimism.