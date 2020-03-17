Every Team's Biggest Need in 2020 NBA Draft

0 of 30

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

Everyone who looks at the 2020 NBA draft board will see something different.

That's just as well since the actual participants in the selection process are mostly all shopping for different things.

Sure, they'll all say they follow the best-player-available principle, and that's probably true to some degree. But team needs help shape draft boards. In some cases, they might determine them entirely.

Whether clubs consider their roster construction or not, we know that all 30 of them have at least one imperfection they could address. By examining everything from statistical production to contract situations, we have identified each team's biggest need ahead of the 2020 draft.