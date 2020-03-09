Nets Rumors: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving 'Never Connected With' Kenny Atkinson

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly held a team meeting after Wednesday's 118-79 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in which the season-long fissures between coach Kenny Atkinson and players bubbled to the surface.

Shams Charania and Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reported Atkinson and Nets players had "honest and frank discussions" as tensions reached a boiling point over the last week. During the Wednesday meeting, players expressed frustration with Atkinson's rotations while calling out Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan for their play. "When Atkinson made Jarrett Allen the starting center this season, it changed the dynamics," Charania and Schiffer reported.

At one point, Kevin Durant offered his opinion that the Nets were not building a culture capable of winning a championship. Durant's point underlined a disconnect that's been apparent between himself, Kyrie Irving and their head coach all season. According to The Athletic, there was a "growing belief" Durant and Irving did not have interest in playing for Atkinson next season.

While the players did not actively campaign for Atkinson to be fired, there was an increasing sense of acknowledgment over the last week that he would not be back in 2020-21. He was reportedly "dejected" after the team meeting. When he met with general manager Sean Marks, Atkinson said to fire him now rather than keep him around as a proverbial lame duck for the remainder of the season.

Because Durant and Irving played a total of 20 combined games for Atkinson, it's unclear where the disconnect came. There were reportedly "concerns" about Atkinson's level of rigidity and commitment to his philosophies on both ends of the floor.

An egalitarian approach is Atkinson's preferred method of offense, but the Nets thrived last season with D'Angelo Russell, a point guard who (like Irving) likes to probe the defense and has a tendency to over-dribble. None of Atkinson's more innovative ideas, like playing Irving, Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert in the same lineup, ever got off the ground due to injuries.

Atkinson's main failure, then, would be one of communication. Players in the meeting reportedly bemoaned a lack of consistency in the team's hierarchy, particularly in identifying roles.

The decision to bring DeAndre Jordan off the bench in favor of Jarrett Allen was one of consternation. While Jordan publicly said the right things, he signed in Brooklyn with the assumption of being a starter next to Irving and Durant. Interim coach Jacque Vaughn's first rotation move after taking over for Atkinson was replacing Allen with Jordan in the starting lineup—a not-so-subtle sign of major tension.

It's possible the gap year of Durant's absence was too much for either side to bear. The Nets roster will look different next season, with it being a virtual certainty that some trades are made to fit players around Durant and Irving. When Durant returns, there won't be any question about hierarchy. Irving's absence this season only made things more difficult to manage, especially with Dinwiddie playing well in his stead.

With Durant and Irving back healthy, the next coach will have a job far easier than the one Atkinson had in 2020-21. We'll never get to know whether he had the acumen to make it work or if the Nets simply got ahead of the inevitable.