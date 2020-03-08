After UFC 248, Is There Any Middleweight Who Can Stop Israel Adesanya?

Harry How/Getty Images

As the main event of UFC 248 crawled toward its merciful conclusion, the patience of the Las Vegas crowd no longer existed.

But that zero in Israel Adesanya's loss column did. It's easy to call for blood when it's not your blood (or career). It was a tedious fight, but Adesanya (19-0, 8-0 UFC) steered clear of the unpredictable damage path of Yoel Romero (13-5, 9-4 UFC) to retain his middleweight title by unanimous decision by a score of 48-47, 48-47, 49-46.

"It was a hard fight, but, cliche, I did what I had to do," Adesanya told broadcaster Joe Rogan in the cage after the fight. "I picked him apart. ... He played the game and lost. He'll do all this to get you into a false sense of security, but [my coaches] said, 'You need 25 minutes of sharpness and focus,' and I was hoping to touch him a little more, but unfortunately, it's hard to engage with someone who doesn't want to dance."

Harry How/Getty Images

In all fairness, neither man had a lot of pep in his dance step this evening. That last bit from Adesanya was a reference to Romero's well-known periods of inaction, typically punctuated by eruptions of offense that, squarely landed, could crumple the engine block of a midsize pickup.

The first round set the tone. Two minutes in, and Romero had not thrown a single strike. Subsequently, he also landed the fight's first significant offense with a crushing right hand. Welcome to a Yoel Romero bout. As Adesanya worked to find his range, the glacial pace favored the challenger both on the presumptive scorecards and over the long term, given his need to conserve his notoriously limited gas tank.

It was a similar story in the second, with Romero likely up a pair at that point. But Adesanya opened up in the third, clearly outlanding the challenger for the first time behind an array of kicks to the legs, body and head.

Still, the action remained at such a low level that referee Dan Miragliotta intervened before the start of the championship rounds, telling the competitors, "You gotta give the judges something to score." A little, uh, interventionist for a referee, but an illustrative sequence nonetheless.

In the fourth, after what looked like an inadvertent Adesanya eye poke, Romero took his sweet time recovering. Maybe it was legitimate, but he's been accused of stalling before. Just saying. In any case, the champ staved off a late takedown—oddly, the only one all fight from the Olympic wrestling silver medalist—and looked to grab that round as well.

In the fifth, welts rose on Romero's right leg from repeated kicks by the champ. That cumulative damage might have been the most significant of the night.

"Those legs don't lie," Adesanya told Rogan. "I f--ked his leg up. He was doing stuff to play it off, but I did what I had to do to win this fight."

So, yeah, it was an ugly, boring fight. No two ways about it. Both men are equally to blame. However, the slog made a little more sense from Adesanya's standpoint. During a fight, Romero's entire body vibrates with danger, even in those long stretches when he remains coiled. Although Romero only went for one takedown, Adesanya knew one successful shot likely meant game over. If anything, this fight may have made Adesanya even scarier: He knows you are, and he has a plan for you. The end is more important than the means.

In other words, this fight showed how stylistically flexible Adesanya can be. Instead of worrying about the crowd or a bonus or fighting "his" fight, he stayed within himself and remained focused, and for his efforts, he'll leave Las Vegas with the belt and a fresh new contract in the works.

This all raises one question: Who is going to beat this guy? With Romero dispatched, remaining options are getting slimmer. Can anyone at 185 pounds stop Adesanya's march to the sea? And if so, who?

Adesanya's not going anywhere anytime soon. He said this week that, although light heavyweight and heavyweight remain in play for the future, he wants to "do right by the division" by basically cleaning it out. He hopes to fight at least a couple more times at 185 this year alone.

We do know who's up next: Paulo Costa (13-0, 5-0), the hard-charging Brazilian straight out of central casting. Costa was the presumptive choice for this defense until Adesanya handpicked Romero.

"This guy's going to actively come forward, and try to f--k with me," Adesanya told Rogan. "I'm gonna f--k this motherf--ker up. Yo, Costa, I'll see you soon, boy."

One thing's for sure: It won't be a boring fight. Costa combines relentless pressure with smart movement and consistent body work. It's hard to tell whether his punches or kicks are the more lethal weapon, but he can string together combinations with both.

However, Costa's key weakness—he's pretty hittable—dovetails with Adesanya's strength. If the champ can find openings and use counters to turn Costa's pressure against him, it could be a short night.

So, who else is there? No one wants a repeat of what happened Saturday night, and given that Romero turns 43 next month and is on a three-fight losing streak, it doesn't seem likely anyway. The chances of a rematch with Robert Whittaker, whom Adesanya dismantled last year to capture the title, also seem remote given Whittaker's long injury history and the lopsided nature of the defeat.

Last April, Kelvin Gastelum gave Adesanya his best fight in the UFC to date. His bullrush style was novel at the time, but if the Whittaker fight was any indication, Adesanya got hip to the blueprint. At a minimum, Adesanya-Gastelum 2 makes more sense than any of the other potential rematches.

But Gastelum also lost to another opponent last year in Darren Till. So how about Till? Adesanya had a few choice words for the Englishman this fight week. He'd be a substantial underdog against Adesanya, but he was an underdog when he beat Gastelum, too. Now that he's back up at middleweight, Till would bring up all his considerable power to bear and might stand a puncher's chance.

Are Till and a Gastelum rematch the last best chances? Not so fast. If you want to talk about a puncher's chance, why not call in the big gun? Jared Cannonier reinvented himself in 2018 when he dropped down two weight classes, from heavyweight to middleweight. Since then, he's 3-0 with three knockouts. He has a diverse array of strikes, and he has momentum. He would need to win one more at minimum to be in the mix, and obviously he would enter a bout with Adesanya as the underdog, but he might just be the best the division can muster.

Fans are upset now with the nature of Saturday's fight, but they'll forget soon enough. Then they'll be left with the same champ, standing atop a growing pile of victims, surveying a shrinking middleweight landscape. Fighters like Till and Cannonier may be able to catch lightning in a bottle, and a Gastelum rematch would be pay-per-view-worthy if Gastelum could put together another streak. Outside of that, no one has the tool kit to handle the champ—at least, not on paper.

Everyone freaked out when he had a boring bout with Anderson Silva, too. Then came Gastelum and Whittaker. No one should worry. Adesanya will have better fights. But as he continues his march through the division, it's hard to know whether we'll say the same about his opponents.