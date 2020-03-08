Zhang and Jedrzejczyk Set New Bar for Women's MMA After Classic at UFC 248

Harry How/Getty Images

The bar was raised for women's MMA after Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk threw down for 25 savage minutes in an epic five-round war that ended with judges awarding the split-decision victory to Zhang.

Heck, the bar was raised for MMA in general. It's a shame that neither main event fighter Israel Adesanya or Yoel Romero seemed to get the message.

Because while Adesanya and Romero stunk it out in one of the most appalling championship fights in UFC history, Zhang and Jedrzejczyk did credit to the entire MMA world by providing some of the most scintillating action that had ever been seen inside the Octagon.

The two women entered their co-main event battle ranked among the top women's strawweights in MMA history. After providing to the world an epic clash that some were hailing after as perhaps the best fight in the history of the UFC, both fighters' profiles should only be raised at this point.

Zhang, 30, from China, was making the first defense of her women's strawweight title. There was some idea beforehand among some in the sport that the first UFC champion from China might be too strong an opponent for even Jedrzejczyk to muster a defense against.

Those people were wrong, but they had decent reasons for being so. After all, Zhang entered UFC 248 on a 20-fight win streak. She had gone 4-0 in the UFC, and her finish streak of 85% told the tale about as well as any stat ever could. Zhang absolutely wrecked people.

Perhaps that's why she seemed to have already become one of UFC president Dana White's most beloved stars. Part of that, of course, might simply be because Zhang's continued dominance would open the door for UFC to gain more of a foothold in the coveted Chinese market where the company could offer its sensational product to nearly 1.4 billion people who would now have a champion to honor.

She's the "Trojan Horse for the UFC in China," as Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole put it.

But the bigger part is probably just how amazing a fighter she is.

“Have you watched her training?” White asked a small group of reporters earlier this week per Iole. “They had a video of her punching the other day. And I’m telling you right now, she throws punches better than 99.9 percent of the men that I’ve ever known in my entire career.”

All of Zhang's coveted assets were on display against Jedrzejczyk.

But Jedrzejczyk’s legacy was on the line in Las Vegas, and she fought like it.

Sure, the 32-year-old from Poland had been the longest reigning women's strawweight champion in company history. She was the first UFC champ from Poland. She had claimed the most wins at 10 in the history of the division. She had landed the most significant strikes among all women's strawweight at 1447. Better than that, Jedrzejczyk entered her contest fourth in UFC history in the same category among all fighters in all weight classes.

So Jedrzejczyk wasn't just fighting for street cred. She's had that for years now. But what she was fighting for was placement among the Mt. Rushmore of women's MMA. Rousey. Nunes. Cyborg. Jedrzejczyk carried similar accomplishments into UFC 248 as those greats, but with much less of the accompanying accolades.

Why was that?

Jedrzejczyk won the strawweight belt in just her third UFC fight. She defended it five times. She put together a run of 966 days wearing UFC gold around her waist from March 2015 to November 2017.

Shouldn't she be on that same list?

But Jedrzejczyk now possesses something none of the other all-time great women's MMA fighters do. She competed in one of the all-time great fights in UFC history against another all-time great fighter.

The action was mesmerizing.

"It just seems like they're both landing, and they're landing at the same time," Daniel Cormier said as he called the action alongside Jon Anik and Joe Rogan during the ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Jedrzejczyk's defense, slight edge in distance fighting and overall volume gave Zhang new problems she never had to solve before. But Zhang fought through those puzzle pieces to offer her own wrinkles to the violent game of attrition that unfolded.

The two traded punches, kicks, elbows and knees for the first round. Zhang's strikes carried more power but Jedrzejczyk threw more of them and had the longer reach with her lanky frame.

They only briefly went to the ground in the second round. Zhang's left hook was particularly powerful and started to show its mark on Jedrzejczyk's face. But the Polish powerhouse didn't back down. If anything, every time Zhang rocked her, it encouraged even more volume from the former champion.

Zhang tripped Jedrzejczyk twice in the third and dragged her down about a minute later, but Jedrzejczyk always got back to her feet fast. After proving a high kick could land with some force and regularity during the same round, Jedrzejczyk switched to use the southpaw stance almost exclusively for the rest of it.

Zhang was tired now. She looked hurt, haggard and reeling. By the time the championship rounds came, Jedrzejczyk still had energy to burn. But here's where the champion's defining moment was revealed. The powerful Zhang looked gassed, but she kept throwing bombs at an incredibly high rate anyway.

But the fifth round was where Zhang really seemed to shine. Her vastly more powerful punches had done serious damage to Jedrzejczyk's face by then. Moreover, Zhang seemed to tap into an inner reserve inside her that only the grittiest champions have at their disposal.

By the end of things, Zhang had done so much damage that Jedrzejczyk didn't even look like Jedrzejczyk anymore. Zhang's left hooks were the centerpiece, but there were plenty of other fine works of art placed around them, too.

Crooked nose. Bulging head. Whatever. The Polish Muay Thai gangster just kept thrashing toward the champ, and Zhang just kept punishing her for it.

"Joanna has a Frankenstein forehead right now," Rogan exclaimed with one minute left in the fight. "It's bad. It's real bad."

And it was bad.

But it was also good, and in a way maybe never seen before inside any cage anywhere in the world in any women's division MMA fight ever.

And even if it had been, it had never done between two historically accomplished greats who both seemed to be operating in their primes.

Zhang and Jedrzejczyk shook up the world at UFC 248. The power of their performances seemed even greater in proportion to how atrociously reserved the men fought in the very next fight.

Zhang retained her title in a close contest that absolutely could have been scored either way, but both should be considered champions.

Great champions.