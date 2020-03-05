Juventus vs. Inter Milan Set for March 8 After Postponement over Coronavirus

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIMarch 5, 2020

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Inter vs Juventus on October 6, 2019 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Juventus will take on Inter Milan on Sunday in Serie A after the original fixture between the two title-chasing sides was postponed because of attempts to limit the spread of coronavirus, per Football Italia.

The game will take place at the Allianz Arena in Turin in the evening, with AC Milan's clash with Genoa and three other postponed ties to be played earlier in the day. Sassuolo will face Bresica on Monday.

All Serie A games will  be played behind closed doors until April 3 following a government decree announced on Wednesday.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

