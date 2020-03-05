Juventus vs. Inter Milan Set for March 8 After Postponement over Coronavirus

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Juventus will take on Inter Milan on Sunday in Serie A after the original fixture between the two title-chasing sides was postponed because of attempts to limit the spread of coronavirus, per Football Italia.

The game will take place at the Allianz Arena in Turin in the evening, with AC Milan's clash with Genoa and three other postponed ties to be played earlier in the day. Sassuolo will face Bresica on Monday.

All Serie A games will be played behind closed doors until April 3 following a government decree announced on Wednesday.

