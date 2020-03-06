Ranking Potential NBA Finals Matchups

0 of 11

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Look back on the history of the NBA. Generally speaking, superteams have dominated. That didn't start when LeBron James went to the Miami Heat in 2010.

But in 2019-20, the league appears to have about as much parity as it ever has. As of Thursday night, FiveThirtyEight's projection system gave six teams at least a 19 percent shot to make the Finals (eight have at least a 5 percent shot). Five teams have at least a 10 percent chance to win it all.

For the first time in years, the potential Finals matchup doesn't feel like a foregone conclusion.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets all feel like legitimate contenders. Even the Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets probably have an outside shot. And if everything breaks right, who knows, maybe the Utah Jazz, Miami Heat or Dallas Mavericks could crash the party.

That, of course, means loads of possibilities for the Finals. Here's how the projection system sees it:

Bucks: 44 percent chance of making the Finals

Clippers: 37 percent

Lakers: 31 percent

Rockets: 26 percent

76ers: 25 percent

Celtics: 19 percent

Raptors: 11 percent

Nuggets: 5 percent

All other teams: Less than 1 percent

To decide which of those two teams make for the best combination in a potential Finals matchup, we'll look at entertainment value, star power, inter-organizational history and contrasts in style.

With one exception, all the potential matchups ranked in this article will have to clear 48 percent when you combine their aforementioned chances.

Of course, given the subjectivity of this list, my criteria may not quite match up to yours. As always, feel free to sound off on which potential matchups you're most excited about.