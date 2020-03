Ranking Potential NBA Finals Matchups

3 of 11

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The 76ers' 2019-20 campaign has felt like a roller coaster akin to Utah's. Some nights, the Sixers look like a legitimate contender to win the East. Other nights, the offense looks like a crowded mess as Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Al Horford are on the verge of stepping on each other's feet inside.

In terms of raw talent, though, it's tough to look past Philly.

Simmons' lack of a jumper has been analyzed to death, but his production is borderline unprecedented. Oscar Robertson is the only player who totaled at least as many points, rebounds and assists in his first three seasons, and he played nearly 3,000 more minutes. And over the course of his career, Philadelphia's net rating has been notably better when the jumbo point guard is on the floor.

Embiid, meanwhile, has a career average of 28.2 points per 75 possessions, a mark that trails only Michael Jordan's 30.3. His net rating swing is even bigger than Simmons'.

And despite all the calls to split those two up, the numbers show that the 76ers are at their best when the two play together. Over the course of Embiid's career, Philly is plus-9.1 points per 100 possessions when he shares the floor with Simmons.

The problem with this season was that the addition of Horford added another layer of congestion that simply became unsustainable. When all three are on the floor, the Sixers are minus-0.7 points per 100 possessions. They're plus-5.3 when Simmons and Embiid are healthy and on the court without Horford.

As the veteran transitions to a bench role, the team may re-tap its title-contending potential. And the Lakers offer one of the more intriguing matchups with which to test that potential.

Like Philly, L.A. is playing huge during an era in which many teams are downsizing. The Lakers start games with Anthony Davis at the 4 and JaVale McGee at the 5, a traditional look that would make going big far more palatable for the 76ers.

The superstar point-forward matchup between Simmons and LeBron would be fascinating, as well. Giannis, Luka and even Zion Williamson may have leapfrogged Simmons in conversations regarding who will take LeBron's throne when he eventually vacates it. Simmons could re-stake his claim with a Finals win.

If these two meet, Simmons (whose perimeter defense has been superb this season) would likely draw the assignment of slowing down the seemingly ageless LeBron.