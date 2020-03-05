Christian Yelich, Brewers Reportedly Agree to 9-Year, $215M Contract Extension

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers know who their franchise player will be for the foreseeable future.

Milwaukee and outfielder Christian Yelich reportedly agreed to a new contract extension worth approximately $215 million. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the news Thursday, noting the deal is "official" with $188.5 million and seven years representing the new extension portion.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network added context:

This comes after Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Tuesday the two sides were "close to an agreement" on a nine-year deal worth approximately $215 million with plans to officially announce as much Friday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan noted the deal was expected to include a mutual option for the 2029 campaign.

Yelich was previously playing on a seven-year, $49.6 million contract he signed with the Miami Marlins in 2015, and Rosenthal explained the new deal was expected to eliminate the $15 million club option for the 2022 season. He is owed $12.5 million for 2020 and $14 million for 2021 from the deal he signed in Miami.

Rosenthal reported the average annual value of the added seven years would be around $27 million.

While it is a significant commitment, Yelich appears primed to lead the Brewers for many seasons to come. He is just 28 years old and has elevated his game to another level since the Marlins traded him to Milwaukee prior to the 2018 campaign.

He slashed .326/.402/.598 with 36 home runs and 110 RBI in 2018 while winning the National League MVP and a Silver Slugger and then followed up with another Silver Slugger and second-place finish in the MVP voting in 2019 with a .329/.429/.671 slash line, 44 home runs and 97 RBI.

He won one Gold Glove and one Silver Slugger when he was with Miami, but he was nowhere near the version of the player who won the last two batting titles and an MVP while leading the Brewers to new heights.

Milwaukee made the playoffs just twice in the 35 years before Yelich arrived and is now coming off back-to-back postseason appearances that included a run to the 2018 National League Championship Series.

The Brewers now have a young franchise icon to anchor their long-term future as they look to parlay their recent success in the NL Central into their first World Series title in franchise history.