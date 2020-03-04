Real Sociedad Beat Mirandes, Advance to 2020 Spanish Copa del Rey Final

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Sociedad booked their spot in the Copa del Rey final on Wednesday, beating Mirandes 1-0 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate.

Mikel Oyarzabal gave the La Liga club the lead from the penalty spot in the first half, and Mirandes barely threatened the Basques after the break.

La Real won the first leg 2-1 at their home ground. Granada and Athletic Bilbao will battle it out for the other ticket to the final on Thursday.

The 2-1 scoreline from the first leg meant this match was evenly balanced going into the return, and La Real could not afford to sit back.

The visitors came out swinging, and Adnan Januzaj nearly headed home after eight minutes, just missing the target.

La Real were the aggressors, led by midfield maestro Martin Odegaard, but Mirandes had plenty of good moments as well. Martin Merquelanz―on loan from the Txuri Urdin―was once again the main danger man, and this effort went very close:

Willian Jose also went close, testing Limones with a good strike, while Januzaj was heavily involved and could have scored after 32 minutes following a good run from Oyarzabal.

It was the star forward who got his team off the mark shortly before the half-time break from the penalty spot. A Joseba Zaldua cross was handled in the box, and Oyarzabal made no mistake:

Januzaj crashed a shot off the cross bar early in the second half, signaling even more attacking intentions from the Txuri Urdin.

A Merquelanz free-kick was nearly turned home by Jon Guridi, and Igor Zubeldia's deflected shot harmlessly bounced into the arms of Limones.

Copa del Rey top scorer Alexander Isak came on for the final 25 minutes to help out with Mirandes' push for a comeback. Merquelanz found the head of Matheus, but Alex Remiro made a great save at his back post.

The Txuri Urdin did a great job killing the pace of the contest as the final whistle drew closer, although Remiro had to make a strong save to deny Mario Barco. Matheus fired a shot wide, and Isak had a late goal called back for offside.

What's Next?

Barcelona host La Real on Sunday in La Liga. Mirandes visit Alcorcon in the second division the same day.