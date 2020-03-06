Ranking the Most Memorable Elimination Chamber Matches in WWE History

0 of 7

Having been around in WWE since 2002, the Elimination Chamber match often doesn't get the credit it deserves from fans for being such a great gimmick.

Similar to the Money in the Bank Ladder match, it's difficult for an Elimination Chamber matchup to underwhelm. It typically consists of six Superstars who have a score to settle and are looking to break out in a major way ahead of WrestleMania.

The Chamber's updated design that debuted in 2017 hasn't taken away from its haunting aura in the slightest. In fact, it seems to be more grueling in nature now than ever before, especially with everyone involved pulling out all the stops to emerge victorious.

Champions have been known to overcome the odds and retain their titles, but not everyone who has entered the Elimination Chamber has been so lucky. Satan's Prison can launch a career as much as it can shorten one; either way, it's rare the Chamber combatants walk out the same as they walked in.

The two Chamber matches on tap for Sunday night should be no exception and have the potential to be a blast based on who will be taking part. However, it'll be tough for them to top these seven memorable installments from years past that helped mold the match type into what it is today.