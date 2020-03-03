Spike Lee Says 'I'm Being Harassed by James Dolan,' Won't Attend Remaining Games

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Famous director and New York Knicks superfan Spike Lee discussed an apparent issue with Knicks owner James Dolan during an appearance Tuesday on ESPN's First Take.

During the interview, Lee said, "I'm being harassed by James Dolan. I don't know why."

Lee's comments came after video surfaced of Lee seemingly being denied entry into Madison Square Garden ahead of Monday's game between the Knicks and Houston Rockets (note: contains language NSFW):

That led to speculation Dolan was trying to keep Lee out, but Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press later reported that there was simply a disagreement over which entrance Lee could use and that he wasn't being prevented from attending the game.

Lee ultimately sat in his normal courtside seat and saw the Knicks upset the Rockets 125-123.

Lee said he took issue with the fact MSG security asked him to leave the arena and use a different entrance after his ticket was already scanned. He also said Dolan wanted to have a conversation with him, but Lee refused.

As a result of Monday's incident, Lee said he is "done for the season" and will not attend another Knicks game for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Lee incident occurred just over three years after former Knicks player Charles Oakley was escorted out of Madison Square Garden and then arrested on three counts of third-degree assault.

Dolan then banned Oakley from MSG, but the ban was eventually lifted, and he has been permitted to enter Madison Square Garden since 2018 but has chosen not to.

The past several seasons have been a struggle for the Knicks and their fans. Even with Monday's win, New York is just 19-42 this season, which is the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

New York has not reached the playoffs since 2013, and with recent first-round picks Frank Ntilikina, Kevin Knox and RJ Barrett having yet to show superstar potential, there is no end in sight to the Knicks' run of misery.

The issue between Lee and the Knicks on Monday may have been a fitting microcosm for the manner in which the team has been mismanaged over the past several years.