Report: James Dolan, Knicks Lift Charles Oakley MSG Ban After Dismissed Lawsuit

Former New York Knicks power forward Charles Oakley is reportedly no longer banned from Madison Square Garden after his lawsuit against the team stemming from a 2017 incident at MSG was dismissed this week.

TMZ Sports reported the Knicks and team owner James Dolan formally lifted the ban Friday.

"We thank the court for its ruling," the NBA organization said in a statement Wednesday. "This was an incident that no one was happy about. Maybe now there can be peace between us."

Oakley, who played for the Knicks from 1988 through 1998, was physically restrained and removed from the Garden during a February 2017 game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Even if Oakley is no longer banned, the 56-year-old Cleveland native told Dan Gelston of the Associated Press last March there was little hope of reconciliation between the sides.

"Why would I want to do it with someone who had me dragged out of the Garden for no reason?" Oakley said. "Why would I want a relationship with him? I told him I wasn't happy."

He added: "I'm allowed in 29 arenas except the Garden. They've said we'd retire your jersey, they'll do this. But you think I want my jersey hanging outside the Garden? They can still see it. But you just dragged me outside the ... Garden."

Douglas Wigdor, Oakley's attorney, released a statement saying they planned to appeal the ruling.

"It's just the beginning of the fourth quarter, and we are confident that we can turn this around with an appeal that we plan to file in the coming days," Wigdor said.

The Knicks' next home game is Friday night against the Indiana Pacers.