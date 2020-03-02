MLB Rumors: Mookie Betts Cleared in Red Sox Scandal Before Dodgers Trade

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Before acquiring Mookie Betts from the Red Sox, the Los Angeles Dodgers contacted Major League Baseball to ensure he would not be implicated in the league's investigation into Boston stealing signs during its 2018 World Series run.

“I know with our front office, we do a lot of our due diligence before we make a deal,” manager Dave Roberts said, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. “We have no questions or any concerns, none at all.”

Many Dodgers players were highly critical of Houston Astros players after MLB revealed its findings into the team stealing signs using video equipment during the 2017 season. The Astros defeated the Dodgers to win the 2017 World Series.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.