Lakers Rumors: JR Smith to Work Out for LA 'Early This Week'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith looks up during a break in the second half of Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly inching closer to adding a little erratic brilliance to their playoff roster. 

On the heels of reports the Lakers plan to work out Dion Waiters on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the team also plans to bring in JR Smith "early this week."

Smith, 34, has not been on an NBA roster this season after being waived by the Cavaliers in July. He hasn't played in an NBA game since November 2018, when Cleveland sent him home amid the franchise's rebuild after LeBron James' departure.

        

