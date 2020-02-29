Bayern Munich Win over Hoffenheim Halted After Fans Displayed Offensive Banners

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich's 6-0 win at Hoffenheim had to be stopped twice on Saturday after visiting fans displayed banners insulting Hoffenheim's majority owner, Dietmar Hopp.

Per Bundesliga reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt, Bayern supporters displayed the banners in the second half, despite requests from their own players to stop:

According to Goal's Chris Burton, both sides were subsequently taken off, returning after around five minutes but playing out the remainder of the game kicking the ball to one another in an act of solidarity:

Bayern boss Hansi Flick managed Hoffenheim from 2000 to 2005.

Hoffenheim's last match, a 1-1 draw at Borussia Monchengladbach, had to be stopped after Gladbach fans unveiled a similar banner directed at Hopp.

Earlier in February, Borussia Dortmund fans were banned from attending Hoffenheim matches for two seasons after making offensive chants and banners about Hopp.

Football writer and broadcaster Lars Sivertsen explained on BT Sport Score why fans in Germany dislike the owner:

Bayern had secured a commanding victory in the match before the second-half controversy.

They were 4-0 up by half-time following goals from Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Joshua Zirkzee and Philippe Coutinho. Coutinho added his second two minutes after the break, before Leon Goretzka completed the rout.

The Bavarians are unbeaten in 13 matches in all competitions, with 12 wins. Bayern have scored 23 goals in their last six games on the road, conceding just three.