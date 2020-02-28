Report: Arizona Cardinals Named Home Team for NFL's 2020 Mexico Game

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals will reportedly be the home team in a regular-season game held in Mexico during the 2020 campaign, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While it hasn't yet been announced who will oppose the Cards, the game will be held at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

It will mark the second consecutive year a regular-season game has been held in Mexico and the fourth time overall.

Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 at Estadio Azteca. Kansas City was supposed to face the Los Angeles Rams in Mexico the previous year, but the game was moved to L.A. due to poor field conditions.

The first NFL game in Mexico saw the Oakland Raiders beat the Houston Texans 27-20 in 2016, and it was followed by the New England Patriots beating the Raiders 33-8 in 2017.

Thus far, the home teams for the Mexico games have come from cities with high Hispanic populations in Oakland and L.A. Making Arizona the home team for 2020 is a continuation of that trend.

The Cards went just 5-10-1 last season, but there is reason for optimism entering 2020. With Kliff Kingsbury taking over as head coach and 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray starting at quarterback, the Cardinals enjoyed a 2.5-game improvement in 2019 compared to the previous campaign.

Murray is one of the most exciting and fastest-rising stars in the NFL, as he threw for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while rushing for 544 yards and four scores en route to being named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Although the NFL has yet to reveal the date of the 2020 Mexico game, they have all taken place in the third week of November thus far.

Also, the Cardinals' opponent hasn't been made public, but it is possible to reduce the list of potential opponents to four.

Assuming the Cardinals don't have a divisional game in Mexico—since none of the Mexico games have been between divisional opponents thus far—Arizona will likely face the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills or Miami Dolphins at Estadio Azteca.