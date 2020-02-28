Europa League Draw 2020: Schedule of Dates for Round-of-16 Fixtures

Europa League Draw 2020: Schedule of Dates for Round-of-16 FixturesFebruary 28, 2020
Manchester United will face Austrian side LASK in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 following Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland.
Inter Milan will face Getafe, and Sevilla face Roma. Rangers will face Bayer Leverkusen, while Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Olympiacos.
The first legs of each tie will be played on March 12, while the second legs will be played on March 19. Those drawn first will be at home in the first leg and away in the second.
Here's the draw in full:
- Istanbul Basaksehir vs. FC Copenhagen
- Olympiacos vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Rangers vs. Bayer Leverkusen
- Wolfsburg vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
- Inter Milan vs. Getafe
- Sevilla vs. Roma
- Eintracht Frankfurt/Red Bull Salzburg* vs. Basel
- LASK vs. Manchester United
*Frankfurt and Salzburg will play the second leg of their tie at 5 p.m. GMT on Friday. The former hold a 4-1 lead in the tie from the first leg.
