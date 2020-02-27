Tanner Tessmann Won't Kick for Clemson After Signing 3-Year FC Dallas Contract

Brandon Wade/Getty Images

Tanner Tessmann has chosen world football over American football.

Major League Soccer club FC Dallas announced Thursday that Tessmann, who had signed with the Clemson Tigers as a kicker in December, has signed a homegrown contract and will be under contract through 2022:

This decision is not all that surprising considering the 18-year-old did not play high school football. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney explained at the time why he signed someone who hadn't played the sport since eighth grade, per 247Sports' Anna Hickey:

"[Clemson head soccer coach (Mike) Noonan is somewhere having a party right now because he just signed an unbelievably talented soccer player. But I've had the inside track on this one for a long time. My best friend is PJ Tessman, he's basically my brother-in-law. His wife's brother married (Kathleen Swinney's) sister. That's how it works in Alabama, we're all connected somehow.

"But Tanner could go play D1 basketball. He could probably start at receiver at Clemson. He could probably play safety at Clemson. He's a 6-foot-2 phenom. He can fly. He's as good of an athlete as I've ever seen."

Tessmann was rostered by the U.S. under-20 men's national team as a midfielder as recently as last September.

"I'm excited to get started," Tessmann said Thursday, according to an FC Dallas press release. "Signing a professional contract has been a goal of mine since I moved to Texas to join the Academy at 14 years old. I’ve made a lot of sacrifices to get this opportunity, so it meant a lot to have my family here with me today."

Tessmann played in six preseason matches for FC Dallas earlier this year and has previously played for the organization's USL affiliate, North Texas SC, scoring his first pro goal last May.