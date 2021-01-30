Hornets' Terry Rozier Leaves Game vs. Bucks After Suffering Ankle Injury

Kent Smith/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets announced that guard Terry Rozier suffered a right ankle sprain against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday and will not return.

Rozier had 12 points and two rebounds in 18 first-half minutes, helping propel Charlotte to a 68-64 halftime lead in the process. He did not return in the third quarter.

The 26-year-old averaged 18 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in his first year with the Hornets. His contributions did little to change Charlotte's trajectory, though, as the team won 23 games and missed the playoffs.

The Hornets made one of the biggest splashes in the offseason when they acquired Gordon Hayward in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics, signing him to a four-year, $120 million contract. They also selected LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft.

Ball's arrival along with Devonte' Graham's breakout led some to wonder whether Rozier might be on the trade block heading into the 2020-21 campaign.

The Hornets are clearly looking to get into the postseason; otherwise, they wouldn't have made such a sizable investment in Hayward. Losing Rozier to injury is a blow in that regard, but Graham and Ball should help make up for the scoring and playmaking he provides.