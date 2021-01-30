    Hornets' Terry Rozier Leaves Game vs. Bucks After Suffering Ankle Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 22: Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on February 22, 2020 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Kent Smith/Getty Images

    The Charlotte Hornets announced that guard Terry Rozier suffered a right ankle sprain against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday and will not return.

    Rozier had 12 points and two rebounds in 18 first-half minutes, helping propel Charlotte to a 68-64 halftime lead in the process. He did not return in the third quarter.

    The 26-year-old averaged 18 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in his first year with the Hornets. His contributions did little to change Charlotte's trajectory, though, as the team won 23 games and missed the playoffs.

    The Hornets made one of the biggest splashes in the offseason when they acquired Gordon Hayward in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics, signing him to a four-year, $120 million contract. They also selected LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft.

    Ball's arrival along with Devonte' Graham's breakout led some to wonder whether Rozier might be on the trade block heading into the 2020-21 campaign.

    The Hornets are clearly looking to get into the postseason; otherwise, they wouldn't have made such a sizable investment in Hayward. Losing Rozier to injury is a blow in that regard, but Graham and Ball should help make up for the scoring and playmaking he provides.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Nets Signing Iman Shumpert

      Free agent guard is finalizing a deal to return to Brooklyn

      Nets Signing Iman Shumpert
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nets Signing Iman Shumpert

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Do the Knicks Have Their PG in Quickley?

      New York may have found its point guard of the future if Immanuel's development continues ➡️

      Do the Knicks Have Their PG in Quickley?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Do the Knicks Have Their PG in Quickley?

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Luka Frustrated with Losses

      Mavs star after loss to Jazz: 'I've never felt like this. We've got to do something because this is not looking good' 🎥

      Luka Frustrated with Losses
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Luka Frustrated with Losses

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Jazz Roll Past Mavs 120-101 to Capture 11th Straight Win

      Jazz Roll Past Mavs 120-101 to Capture 11th Straight Win
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jazz Roll Past Mavs 120-101 to Capture 11th Straight Win

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report