The Case for and Against Every 2020 NBA Title Contender

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

After an unprecedented amount of player movement last summer, featuring numerous All-Stars changing teams, the race for the 2019-20 title seemed more wide open than ever.

Fast-forward seven months. We're nearly six weeks out from the playoffs, and that remains true.

Sure, a hierarchy does exist within the tier of contenders. But generally speaking, nearly 10 teams have a legitimate shot at raising the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June. And while that is theoretically true in many seasons, what makes this particular race for the title so fascinating is that no team is perfectly designed.

By and large, the 2010s were dominated by two superteams: the Miami Heat in the beginning and middle and the Golden State Warriors toward the end. Because both squads were so completely and utterly superior to their competitors, few other teams could reasonably convince themselves they had a shot at a championship (barring injuries, of course).

This year, however, is different.

Let's examine the case for and against each NBA title contender winning 16 games this spring. For the record, we define contenders as teams with championship odds no worse than +2000 (bet $100 to win $2000), per Caesars Palace, and they are listed here from best to worst odds.